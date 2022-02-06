Did you know? Lata Mangeshkar stood for 8 hours to record 'Luka Chuppi' with AR Rahman

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years.

In a career spanning seven decades, she has sung almost every melody worth singing for all the leading B-town ladies imaginable, conveying through that indescribably beautiful voice pure love, pain and joy at the very core of existence.

In the years since, ‘Luka Chuppi’ from the film 'Rang De Basanti' has found a special place in the audience’s heart. It was a song that gave an insight into the life of a mother (Waheeda Rehman) who was dealing with the loss of her only son (R Madhavan).

In addition to that, A.R. Rahman's and Lata Mangeshkar's magical voices made the entire essence of this song even more passionate.

According to media reports, the singer had rehearsed the song for four days.

At a press conference celebrating the film’s 10 years, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Mehra had revealed the story behind the making of the song. He shared that they had spoken to Lata Mangeshkar quite a few times about the song but somehow, things were not falling in place until months later, he called her again and she readily agreed.

“She said ‘Haan beta. Kaisa hai gaana? Bhijwa toh do mujhe’ (Sure son. How is the song? Send it to me). I said you know Rahman sir. Bante bante banega aur Prasoon likhte likhte likhenge (He is still making it, and Prasoon is still writing it) but I have shot it already. She said, ‘Aisa bhi hota hai aajkal?’ (Is that how it happens these days?). I said, ‘Haan. Aisa hota hai’ (Yes, it happens).”

“I would like this to sink in that Lata Mangeshkar would come to the studio every day and rehearse the song. For 4 days she rehearsed.”

He further revealed that on the day of the recording, Lata Mangeshkar stood at the mic for eight hours and sang for all those hours. “She spoke to Rahman saab. She stood at the mic, we were in the room. She stood there, her plait touching the floor. We kept some flowers, a bottle of water and a chair for her. For 8 hours, she sang the song and for 8 hours she stood there,” he recalled.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:22 AM IST