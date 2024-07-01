Choosing A Career In Business Analytics? Explore A New Way To Achieve Success

Prof. Rajeev Sharma |

Globally, most organisations look to harness the power of business analytics these days. There is a paradigm shift in data-led decision-making, evidence-based practices, and operation optimisation with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytical tools to enable strategic growth.

As per Market Research Future, the data-driven analytics market size is projected to grow from $7.03 billion in 2023 to $303.4 billion in 2030, with a phenomenal CAGR of 27.6%. The paradigm shift in focus demands skilled professionals and this demand shows a projected 25% growth by 2030 as per the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

As companies strive to improve their operational efficiency, professionals with expertise in analytics become increasingly essential in forecasting, planning, and making strategic decisions. Aspiring professionals in this dynamic field are exploring rewarding careers that support processes with analytical solutions and drive productivity.

What makes this different?

A course curated for successful career outcomes-Master of Business Analytics-en-compasses core subject units that integrate fundamental skills with advanced, specialised learning components. Students will gather fundamental skills in data analytics and business intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision modeling along with machine learning and advanced AI to name a few. It prepares student with the professional skills required for succeeding in leadership roles in the global market.

That is not all! Hands-on learning to become work-ready

What sets apart this program is the fact that students benefit from a hands-on learning approach, gaining experience with cutting-edge tools and technologies used in the industry and thus training to be work-ready young professionals. Students can access professional practice specialisation embedded into the course structure.

The strong industry connections additionally provide opportunities for internships, live projects, and networking, ensuring that learning is application-oriented, and students are well-prepared.

How to become an expert at using analytics tools to solve business challenges?

India’s digital transformation has led to a surge in demand for professionals skilled in analytics for business.

As per the World Economic Forum (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2020, Data Analysts and Scientists and Big Data Specialists are in the top five emerging job roles in India. Companies are actively seeking individuals who can harness the power of data to drive strategic decision-making. According to the WEF Report, the top five skills most in demand are analytical thinking and innovation, complex problem solving, and critical thinking and analysis.

Business Analytics is the future of modern business operations, and Deakin graduates are sure to be at the forefront of data-driven decision-making. They will play a crucial role in India's advancement as a digital economy, shaping the future of how organisations achieve their strategic objectives.

Pursuing this course is a great way for students to establish a successful professional career in India's evolving business landscape and make significant contributions to local and international organisations by driving growth and innovation.

The author is the Professor and Head, Department of Information Systems and Business Analytics at Deakin University, Australia.