7-Step Guide For Indian Students To Portugal's Top Business Schools

Portugal is renowned for its ideal climate, stunning beaches, rich history and culture, and high quality of student life. The country offers a wide range of courses through its 50 universities and 84 polytechnics, both public and private. According to CEOWORLD magazine, seven Portuguese business schools have been recognized in the list of the world’s top business schools for 2024. Nova School of Business & Economics ranks 72nd, Catolica Lisbon School of Business and Economics is 112th, Porto Business School is 127th, ISEG - Lisbon School of Economics & Management is 131st, ISCTE Executive Education is 133rd, Catolica Porto Business School is 137th, and AESE Business School is 141st. This guide is designed to assist prospective students in navigating the process of studying in Portugal, offering essential insights and practical steps to ensure a successful application process.

The admissions process to Porto Business School is based on a holistic evaluation of candidates' academic achievements, professional experience, leadership potential, and personal characteristics. Here are some key aspects aspiring students should keep in mind while applying:

1. Academic Excellence: Business School seeks candidates with a solid academic background, typically requiring a degree from an accredited university. Indian applicants should ensure their academic credentials meet the school's requirements and consider taking additional courses or certifications that may strengthen their academic profile.

2. Professional Experience: Demonstrating relevant work experience is essential for the admissions process to Porto Business School's MBA, such as the International MBA and the Digital MBA, and executive education programs, such as the Executive Masters in Cybersecurity Management, in Sustainability Mnanagement, in Tourism Management or International Business. For instance, if your goal is to apply to our International MBA, you should have a minimum of three years of working experience. Indian candidates should highlight their professional achievements, leadership roles, and industry expertise in their application materials, showcasing how their experience aligns with their career goals and aspirations.

3. GMAT Scores: While not always mandatory, submitting a GMAT score can strengthen an applicants’ profile and demonstrate their readiness for rigorous academic coursework. Indian students should prepare thoroughly for these standardised tests and aim to achieve scores that are competitive within the school's applicant pool.

4. Language Proficiency: Since many programmes at Business School are taught in English, proficiency in the language is vital for success. Indian applicants whose native language is not English may be required to submit scores from English language proficiency tests such as the TOEFL or IELTS. Keep in mind that adequate preparation and practice are essential to achieve the required scores.

5. Cultural Fit and Diversity: Business School fosters inclusion and diversity because they foster innovation, creativity, and a broader range of perspectives, ultimately leading to a more dynamic and equitable learning environment. Indian students should emphasise their unique perspectives, cultural experiences, and contributions to diversity in their application essays and interviews, highlighting how they will enrich the learning environment.

6. Research and Networking: Prior to applying, Indian applicants should conduct thorough research on Porto Business School's desired MBA or Executive Master’s programme, faculty, and alumni network. Engaging with current students, alumni, and admissions representatives can provide valuable insights into the school's culture, values, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

7. Application Deadlines and Requirements: It is essential for Indian students to familiarise themselves with Porto Business School's application deadlines and requirements, ensuring that they submit all necessary documents and materials on time. Missing deadlines or overlooking application components can jeopardize an otherwise strong application.

Porto Business School focuses on academic excellence, professional achievements, cultural fit, and thorough preparation, Indian applicants can position themselves as strong candidates for admission.

With dedication, determination, and strategic planning, aspiring students can embark on a transformative educational journey, preparing them for success in the dynamic global business landscape.

The author is the Head of Admissions at Porto Business School, Matosinhos, Portugal