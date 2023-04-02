Chinese vocational colleges give students week break to fall in love | Representational pic

China's one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015 has dug itself in a big demographic hole.

In 2021, China raised the limit to three, but even during stay-at-home COVID time, couples were reluctant to have babies. The requirement for women to be legally married to register their children has also been removed.

China's birth rate in 2022 fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record. Worrying about this major concern due to years long policy, schools in china have come up with a unique solutions.

According to Insider.com, Nine vocational colleges in China have asked their students to go forth and find love during a weeklong spring break in April.

Fan Mei Education Group, announced on March 23 that their institutes would go on a break from April 1 to 7, the spring break is meant for students to enjoy and find their love.

"The school implements the spring break system in the hope that students can learn to love nature, love life, and enjoy love," said Liang Guohui, deputy dean of the Mianyang Aviation Vocational College, in a statement.

"Walk out of campus, get in touch with nature, and with your heart feel the beauty of spring," the school said in its statement as per insider.

The participating colleges are all vocational schools for jobs in the aviation industry, such as pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, and airport security staff.

The schools have been giving students and teachers a week off in the spring since 2019. This year's theme being "enjoy the blossoms, go fall in love," focuses on romance.

Liu Ping, deputy dean of Sichuan Southwest Aviation Vocational College, told China News Network that the school started its spring break program in response to feedback from students, who asked for a fixed time to learn outside of campus, make new friends, and "experience the beauty of love."