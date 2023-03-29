'Should respect territorial integrity & connectivity': Ajit Doval takes a dig at China at SCO meet | ANI

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of top security officials in New Delhi, where he emphasised the need for respecting territorial integrity, regional connectivity, and counter-terrorism cooperation. Doval's remarks were aimed at ensuring mutual respect for the sovereignty of all countries in the region, and not seeking unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas.

Respecting Territorial Integrity and Connectivity

Doval stated that while regional connectivity is crucial, it must be consultative, transparent, participatory, and respectful of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. India is ready to cooperate and invest in forging greater linkages within the region. His comments assume significance, especially in light of India's opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Countering Terrorism

Doval emphasised that terrorism and its financing are among the most serious threats to global peace and security, and all acts of terror, regardless of motivation, are unjustifiable. All countries must fulfil their obligations under counter-terrorism cooperation protocols, including UN Security Council resolutions 1267 and 1373 and other related resolutions.

India's Concerns About China's BRI

India has expressed concerns about China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) resulting in an uneven playing field and favouring Chinese firms. India has also raised concerns about BRI schemes putting regional countries into a "debt trap." Doval did not name China but stressed the need for respecting the SCO charter, which calls upon member states to maintain relations with other countries and cooperate in preventing international conflicts and their peaceful settlement.

In 2022, India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chairship for 2023. India is hosting a number of activities in the run-up to the SCO summit, which is scheduled to take place in Goa this summer. Interestingly, the defence ministers' meeting, which is slated to take place in Delhi from April 27-29, will be the next significant SCO gathering.