Delhi Police files case after 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner installed on govt school gate | File

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the installation of a banner displaying 'I Love Manish Sisodia' at the gate of a Delhi government school in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Saturday.

The residents protested when the banner was being put up on Friday morning, following which they lodged a complaint with the police.

The complaint was lodged by a resident, Diwakar Pandey, for which the Delhi Police has registered a case under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act in Shastri Park Police Station.

The School Management Committee (SMC) Coordinator along with the school principal got the banner fixed on the school gate.

While speaking to ANI, the complainant, Diwakar Pandey, said, "On March 3, between 8-8.30 am, some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were putting up a banner above the gate of the government school in Shastri Park. First, they took out a desk from the school. Brought it outside and climbed on it and started putting a poster of 'I love Manish Sisodia' on the gate, to which people objected and said that this is a temple of education, keep it away from politics."

Banner was removed after protests

The complainant claimed that the banner was removed after the people protested.

He said, "The problem is that children were made to write 'I love Manish Sisodia'. Our culture does not allow all these things."

"They are trying to brainwash the children. We asked the principal, but he failed to recognize the seriousness of the matter, after which I lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case taking cognizance and assured that the culprits will be punished," he added.

Sisodia's arrest

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday last for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition.

He had, on Friday, filed a bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court after the SC refused to intervene in the matter.

The bail petition filed on behalf of Sisodia before a trial court in the national capital stated that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.