Chhattisgarh: Schools across state to open on June 26

Representative image

Raipur: The School Education Department, Government of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday issued an order to extend summer vacations till June 25. Schools will commence on June 26.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had asked the school education department to extend summer vacations to protect school children from the intense heat and heat waves, an official communication said.

The officials as per the call, had extended the summer vacation from June 16 to 25.

At present, many of the districts of the state including Raipur, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, and others are facing severe hot weather. The mercury had crossed the 43 Degree Celsius mark.

Earlier the date for opening of schools was scheduled on June 16.

Even in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, the state government has extended the summer vacation days up to June 19. The school will reopen in MP on June 20.