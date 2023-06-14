 Maharashtra: 81,000 students in Raigad district to get free uniform under state policy
The state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

ALIBAUG: As many as 81,000 students of Zilla Parishad and aided schools in Raigad district of Maharashtra will get free uniforms under the state policy, as per an official bulletin.

It said the state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform.

"81,000 students including 52,403 girls, 15,912 students from ST category, 3,669 from the Scheduled Caste category, and 9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform," said the bulletin issued by the primary education section of Raigad Zilla Parishad. The colour of the uniform is not decided yet.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

