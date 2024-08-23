Chhattisgarh PSC Releases Admit Card for Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 Exam; Direct Link Inside!

The admit card for the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates who meet the requirements can get their admit cards by visiting the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The direct link to access the admit card is here. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2024.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

"Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has issued an advertisement for a total of 15 vacant posts of Transport Sub Inspector (Technical) (Transport Department) under advertisement number 09/2023/examination/dated 18.08.2023. Written examination to fill the above posts will be held on 01 September 2024 (Sunday) in Raipur district," read the official notification.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Start by logging in to the website

Step 3: Now, find and click on the admit card link. Enter the required details to proceed.

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To take the exam, each applicant needs to have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

For queries related to technical issues of this portal only.

ecgpsconline[at]gmail[dot]com

7987283093, 8602744927