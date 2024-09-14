 Chhattisgarh CGBSE 2024 Class 12 Supplementary Results Declared; Check Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationChhattisgarh CGBSE 2024 Class 12 Supplementary Results Declared; Check Now

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 2024 Class 12 Supplementary Results Declared; Check Now

The passing scores for the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 supply examinations usually correspond to the overall requirements for board exams.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

The results of the Class 12 supplemental exams have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Through the official website, cgbse.nic.in, students who took part in the supplemental examinations can view and obtain their results. The supplementary exam took place between July 23 and August 12.

The passing scores for the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 supply examinations usually correspond to the overall requirements for board exams. To pass, students must receive at least 33% in each subject.

How to check?

Candidates must enter their registration number, roll number, and password in the login window in order to view their CGBSE scorecards.

-Visit cgbse.nic.in, the official website.
-Select Results from the menu.
-Select the Class 12 Supplementary Results link.
-Type in your login information, including your date of birth, school number, roll number, and admission card number.

FPJ Shorts
'Aunty Door Pe Ho, Jara Dhyaan Se': Netizens React To Influencer Filming Reel While Travelling On Mumbai Local Train's Footboard
'Aunty Door Pe Ho, Jara Dhyaan Se': Netizens React To Influencer Filming Reel While Travelling On Mumbai Local Train's Footboard
UP Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man For Impersonating CM’s Secretary & Running Gambling Scam
UP Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man For Impersonating CM’s Secretary & Running Gambling Scam
7 Interesting Facts About Hindi Language That You May Not Know
7 Interesting Facts About Hindi Language That You May Not Know
'Nafrat Ki Dukaan Pe Mohabbat Ki...' PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress In Doda
'Nafrat Ki Dukaan Pe Mohabbat Ki...' PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress In Doda
Read Also
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Results: Simran Tops In 10th, Mahek In 12th
article-image


-When you hit submit, the scorecard will show up on the screen.
-Download and store the outcomes for further use.

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2024

2,89,023 individuals registered for the CGBSE class 12 examinations in 2021, and 2,86,850 of them showed up. For 2,84,107 candidates, the results have been announced; 341 students will receive their results at a later date. 1,20,561 of these are boys, and 1,55,769 are girls. 2,71,151 lakh students have received first division results overall, with 5570 applicants receiving second division results. A pass percentage of 97.43 percent is reported. Mahek Agrawal achieved an impressive 97.40% to take first place. At position two, Kopal Ambast trailed closely behind with 97.00%. Together, Preeti and Ayushi Gupta achieved an outstanding 96.80% to take third place.

While the Class 10 exam was taken from March 2 to 21, the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was held from March 1 to 23. Between 9:15 AM and 12:15 PM in the morning session, both tests were administered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 2024 Class 12 Supplementary Results Declared; Check Now

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 2024 Class 12 Supplementary Results Declared; Check Now

Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: Provisional Answer Key For Subordinate Services Exam OUT;...

Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: Provisional Answer Key For Subordinate Services Exam OUT;...

UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14

UGC NET 2024: Objection Window Extended Till September 14

From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views

From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views

Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 8,000 Non-Technical Graduate Positions

Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 8,000 Non-Technical Graduate Positions