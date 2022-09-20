Chennai: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays respect to Mahatma Gandhi

Education Minister Dharmendra pays respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Punya Sthalam. | Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

Chennai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at ‘Punya Sthalam’ in Chennai from where Mahatma Gandhi envisioned the non-cooperation movement.

"The Mahatma and Madras have a profound connection. Honoured to have paid my reverence at one such sacred place associated with Pujya Bapu and Chennai— The ‘Punya Sthalam’. On 18th March 1919, it was from this place that Bapu envisioned the non-cooperation movement," said Pradhan on his official Twitter handle. "Tamil Nadu had a prominent role in our freedom struggle. It is a land from which we all draw inspiration. At a time when we are celebrating #AmritMahotsav, Tamil Nadu also serves as an inspiration to the newer generations. I am blessed to be in this great and pious land," the Minister continued.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a visit to the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, also released the IIT Madras Strategic Plan 2022-27 at the institute in presence of faculty members and Director Prof. V Kamakoti.

Pradhan also stressed the importance of education in one's own mother tongue, while adding that the inclusion of Tamil language in the National Education Policy (NEP) would gain support.