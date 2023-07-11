Check Important Notice For SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023: | SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for the candidates who are applying for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2023.

According to the official notification issued by the SSC, they will not extend the last date to submit the application form under any circumstances. Interested candidates who have not applied till now can do so through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The official notification reads, "It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days."

SSC has also advised the interested candidates to not wait till July 21 which is the last date to apply.

SSC MTS, Havaldar vacancies 2023

There are 1558 vacancies available for MTS and Havaldar positions.

SSC MTS, HAVALDAR EXAM 2023: APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the SSC MTS exam is Rs 100 for general categories and for SC, ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen, and female candidates there is no application fee.

Educational Qualification Required:

For both the MTS and Havaldar positions, candidates must have successfully passed Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board. Candidates who are applying for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff post should be between 18 to 25 years old as of August 1, 2023. On the other hand, for the Havaldar position, the age criteria have been set between 18 to 27 years as of the same date.

Steps to apply for SSC MTS, HAVALDAR EXAM 2023: