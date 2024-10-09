Chartered Financial Institute Level I August Results To Be Out Today, Here's Direct Link & How TO Check

Photo credit: Unsplash

The Chartered Financial Institute announced on its official website that candidates can expect the results for the August 2024 Level I exams to be released on October 8, 2024.

According to the website, the pass rate for the August 2023 CFA Level I exam was 37%. Candidates who registered and took the exam will receive their results via email, or they can check the results directly on the official site, cfainstitute.org.

The official announcement states: “CFA Exam Results: Results for the August 2024 Level I CFA exams will be emailed on October 8, 2024, after 9:00 am ET. Results for the August 2024 Level II CFA exams will be sent on October 10, 2024, after 9:00 am ET. Results for the August 2024 Level III CFA exams will be emailed on October 17, 2024, after 9:00 am ET.”

To access their results, candidates will need to log in with their credentials. Here’s how to check the CFA Level I August 2024 results:

1. Visit the official website at cfainstitute.org.

2. Enter your login details to access the results.

3. Once logged in, look for the CFA Level I August 2024 results.

4. Review your results and print them for future reference.

For more information, please visit the official website.