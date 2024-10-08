ICSI Certificate Forensic Audit Course Registration Started, Apply Here At icsi.edu

Representative Image

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is now offering a course on Forensic Audit (FORA) for interested and eligible candidates. Registrations for the course opened on October 7 and will close on November 4, 2024. This program aims to equip professionals with comprehensive knowledge of fraud risks, market trends, regulatory requirements, and practical insights essential for conducting Forensic Audits.

The course will be delivered through online live webinars featuring interactive sessions. Participants will have access to recordings of the live sessions, reference materials, and PPTs on the ICSI Learning Management System (LMS) for one year, allowing for flexible study. Training will comprise approximately 15-20 hours, conducted in weekly live sessions, each lasting around two hours.

Classes for the eighth batch of the certificate course will commence on November 11, 2024.

The course is open to ICSI members, students enrolled in the ICSI Executive Program or higher, and candidates with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

To complete the training successfully, candidates must pass an MCQ-based assessment and submit a project report. Evaluation will be based on a 50% weightage for the MCQ test and 50% for the project report. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate.

The course fee is set at ₹20,000. Forensic Audit plays a crucial role in helping corporations maintain efficiency and integrity.