'Chaos caused by political ambitions,' says Allahbad University on fee hike protests

Prayagraj: The University of Allahabad has formed a committee of teachers and district administrative officers to discuss the alleged 400% fee hike, which reportedly led four students to self-immolate.

"The university is ready to listen to the problems of its legitimate students. But it becomes clear from the list that the chaos in the campus is being spread only by some selfish elements due to their vested interests and political ambition," tweeted the university today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The students were invited to the North Hall to discuss the fee hike, as per the university. It was observed that the list of students presented to the committee consisted former members of the student union, alumni, suspended students, and students from other colleges. The committee has decided to resume today, but only with current students of Allahabad University.

Certain students protesting the fee hike have tried to set themselves on fire within the campus. The act was thwarted by the police officers who arrived on the scene just in time to intervene.

Santosh Kumar Meena, the city's superintendent of police reported that the university administration had filed a complaint against various individuals, including some students, for upsetting the tranquility on campus. The incident has been reported to the police, who have opened an inquiry.

(With Inputs from PTI)