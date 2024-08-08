CG PET Counselling 2024 Now OPEN! Check Important Dates Here | Representative Image

Registration for Phase 1 of the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) counselling 2024 is now open at the Directorate of Technical Education, Chhattisgarh. It is important for candidates to be aware that registration will remain open until August 12, 2024. The CG PET counselling 2024 seat allotment result for phase 1 is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2024, according to the established schedule.

After passing the exam, interested candidates can now register on the official website, cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in, for the CG PET counselling in 2024. In 2024, the CG PET counselling process will consist of two phases in addition to an institute-level phase.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates must have received at least 45% of the possible points from an approved board in order to be considered for the unreserved category on their Class 12 diploma. Chhattisgarh candidates who are in the reserved category need to score at least 40%. Each of the three basic courses that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recommends must be passed separately in both the theory and practical exams, in accordance with the rules of the appropriate board.

Candidates may apply for the same from a recognised board or institution if they have earned a Diploma in Vocational Studies in the same or a relevant subject area as stipulated by the AICTE.

Counselling Process



Registration, choice-filling, fee payment, seat assignment, and reporting to the designated institute are all part of the CG PET counselling procedure. The registration process requires candidates to fill out their personal information, provide a scanned copy of their documentation, and pay a registration fee. To be eligible for a second round of document verification, candidates must lock in their chosen institute selections.



Important Dates



Online Registration and choice filling for Round 1 - August 7 to 12, 2024

Publication of CG PET 2024 Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 - August 14, 2024

Admission process - August 16 to 21, 2024

Online Registration and choice filling for Round 2 - August 22 to 27, 2024

Publication of CG PET Seat Allotment Result of Round 2 - August 29, 2024

Admission process - August 30 to September 3, 2024

Institute-wise counselling registration and choice filling - September 9 to 10, 2024

Spot round 1 merit list/seat allotment - September 12, 2024

Reporting of candidates at the institute based on merit list - September 13, 2024