 SAIL Now Hiring For 19 Positions, Freshers Eligible To Apply; Check Full Details Here
As requested by the committee, candidates must present all required documentation to the interview location. Should the panel determine that your document is authentic, you will be permitted to take the exam. Students who are interested can apply via SAIL's official website, https://sailcareers.com/.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
SAIL Logo | Wikimedia Commons

Online applications are being accepted by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for the positions of Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). There are now 19 open positions at the Maharatna firm. Students who are interested can apply via SAIL's official website, https://sailcareers.com/. Applications are accepted through August 19.

The candidates may receive a monthly compensation of up to Rs 1,60,000. Consultants' first contract would be for a year, with the possibility of renewal.

Available Positions

For the departments of dentistry, radiology, ophthalmology, surgery, gynaecology and Obstetrics, OHS, and anaesthesiology, the specialist position has been released.

GDMO – 10 posts

GDMO (Dental) – 1 post

Specialist (Radiology) – 2 posts

Specialist (Ophthalmology) – 1 post

Specialist (Surgery) – 2 posts

Specialist (Gynecology and Obstetrics) – 1 post

Specialist (Anesthesiology) – 1 post

Specialist (OHS) – 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Those who wish to apply for these positions must be younger than 69 years old. The candidates are on file with the Dental Council of India (DCI), State Medical Council (SMC), National Medical Commission (NMC), and Medical Council of India (MCI).

How to apply?

-Check out SAIL's official website at https://sailcareers.com.
-Select the recruitment link located on the homepage.
-Fill out the registration form with your basic contact details.
-Enter your ID and password to access the application form.
-Provide the necessary information on the application form.
-Upload the required files
-Send in the necessary application money.
-Fill out the application and download it.

Selection Process

The selection process for SAIL Recruitment 2024 applicants will rely on walk-in interviews. As requested by the committee, candidates must present all required documentation to the interview location. Should the panel determine that your document is authentic, you will be permitted to take the exam. Preference will be given to consultants with relevant work experience.

