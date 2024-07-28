RRB Junior Engineering 2024 Hiring Now For 7951 Positions, APPLY NOW! | Representative Image

The Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board, or RRB, has released a brief notice for the recruitment of junior engineers across its various zones. On July 30, the online application process for the positions of junior engineer will open. August 29 is the deadline for applications. Applicants must apply via the active link on the RRB zone website that corresponds to their area.

The official announcement states that the recruitment drive will fill 7951 positions for Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendents, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistants, Chemical Supervisors (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisors (Research).

Salary

Those hired by the Railways as Junior Engineers will receive a salary of Rs. 35,400 per month. This is the base pay scale. They will also receive various facilities and allowances in addition to this.

Age Limit / Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 36.



A degree or diploma in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, or telecommunication engineering is required of candidates.

Application Fees



The RRB has set a 500 rupee application fee for the recruitment of junior engineers. Nevertheless, it is Rs 250 for candidates who are female, SC/ST, or economically disadvantaged. Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 250 in order to make changes to their completed application form after it has been submitted.



How to apply?

-Go to the RRB's official website by selecting your region.

-After it is activated, click the JE recruitment link on the homepage.

-Enter your birthdate and application number when registering.

-Complete the application.

-Cover the application costs.

-The acknowledgement form can be downloaded and saved for later use.



There are three steps in the hiring process for junior engineers in the railway industry. First off, the tests for Stages 1 and 2 are computer-based. Following this, the document verification procedure is carried out. The candidates' final grades form the basis of the merit list.