Indian Army SSC 2024 Hiring Now Open, Apply Now; Direct Link Inside! |

Applications are now being received by the Indian Army. This is in regard to the 34th SSC Technical Women's Course as well as the 64th SSC Technical Men's Course. Those candidates who are found eligible can apply online on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before August 14th at 3 PM. Training is set to start in April 2025 at the Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA) for a total of 35 female positions and 64 male positions.

Those interested should go to the site, find the tab that says "Apply Online" after they have registered, click on it, and — upon completion of all necessary details — submit their application. Individuals seeking application should have attained the age of twenty but not exceeded twenty-seven by April 1, 2025, (those born between April 2, 1998, and April 1, 2005).

Read Also Apply Now For Commonwealth Professional Fellowships 2025 In The UK

How to apply?

-Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website.

-Select the link for registration.

-Once registration has been completed, click "Apply Online."

-Enter the information and select "Submit."

-For future use, save the application and print it out.

Eligibility Criteria

Furthermore, widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty are eligible to apply with an age limit not exceeding thirty-five by April 1, 2025. To be considered eligible, aspirants need to have finished or be in the final year of an engineering course. Further details and application procedures can be found at joinindianarmy.nic.in.