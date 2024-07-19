Apply Now For Commonwealth Professional Fellowships 2025 In The UK

The UK government is currently accepting applications for the prestigious Commonwealth Professional Fellowships 2025. These competitive fellowships are awarded to individuals from eligible Commonwealth countries to pursue professional development in the UK.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be considered for this fellowship, applicants must:

Be a citizen, permanent resident, or refugee of an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

Not have undertaken a Commonwealth Professional Fellowship in the past five years

Have a minimum of five years' full-time or equivalent part-time work experience in a related field

Be available from the fellowship start date

Provide a minimum of two references

Financial Assistance:

Reimbursement of standard visa application fee and approved return airfare from their home country to the UK

£2,057 stipend per month (or £2,553 for those in the London metropolitan area)

£1,156.60 arrival allowance

Up to £3,000 for short courses, travel, and conferences

Application Process:

Review the eligibility criteria to ensure you meet the requirements.

Select a host organisation from the list provided.

Create a plan outlining your professional development goals and objectives.

Gather required documents:

- Two references

- Proof of citizenship or refugee status

- Proof of work experience

- Proof of language proficiency (if applicable)

Submit your application through the official website.

Attach all required documents to your online application.

Complete and submit your application before the deadline.

Applications will be assessed based on study/research plan, impact of work on development, and academic merit.

The application process may be subject to change, advised to check the official website for the most up-to-date information.