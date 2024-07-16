Study In UK: University Of Sheffield Offers Computer Science (AI)

University of Sheffield in UK |

The University of Sheffield is now accepting applications for its four-year Bachelor of Science program in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) with an Industrial Placement Year, scheduled to commence in September 2024.

Course Overview:

The course delves into machine intelligence, exploring bio-inspired algorithms and their intersection. Students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on industry experience through a year-long placement.

Curriculum Highlights:

Skill Development: Students will acquire technical skills essential to computer science, alongside training in system design, effective communication, and teamwork.

Fees and Financial Aspects:

Tuition: The annual tuition fee for international students in the academic year 2024-25 is £29,110.

Additional Benefits: Included in the fee is an electronic textbook required for Level 1 modules. Other costs, such as travel expenses for certain modules, will be reimbursed.

Eligibility Criteria:

West Bengal Board: Minimum 80% aggregate.

CBSE, CISCE, Maharashtra State Board: Minimum 85% in XII.

Other Boards: Minimum 90%, including Maths and Computer Science.

English Language Proficiency: Applicants must achieve an IELTS score of 6.5 overall, with at least 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent English language qualification.

Prospective students are encouraged to review the specific requirements and submit their applications by the deadline to be considered for this enriching academic and professional opportunity.

For more details, visit the University of Sheffield's official website or contact their admissions office directly.