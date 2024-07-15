Study In UK: University Of Manchester Invites Applications For MA In Screenwriting

University of Manchester |

The University of Manchester is now accepting applications for its MA in screenwriting programme. This one-year course aims to nurture aspiring writers, emphasising the development of a distinct writing voice and professional practices essential for careers in the UK, television, and global film industries.

Key Details:

Duration: One year

Eligibility: Requires Upper Second class honours degree or its overseas equivalent in humanities-based subjects; outstanding portfolios may be considered even without the minimum academic qualification.

Curriculum Focus: Develop collaborative, professional, creative, and entrepreneurial skills.

Internship Opportunities: Offers placements with professional screenwriting mentors or production companies.

Fees:

International/EU Students: £27,500 per annum

UK Students: £13,500 per annum

English Language Requirements:

IELTS: Overall score of 7.0 with 7.0 in writing; no skill below 6.5

TOEFL iBT: Score of 100+ with a minimum writing score of 25; no skill below 22

Exemptions: Students from specified countries or those with equivalent academic qualifications (recognised by UK NARIC) are exempt from providing English proficiency scores.

Application Process:

Applicants passing the portfolio assessment will undergo an online interview.

Decisions (offer, rejection, waitlist) will be communicated shortly after the interview stage deadline.

Acceptance of offers must be confirmed within one month of the offer date, or by 30th August for offers made after 2nd August.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure their place in this competitive programme. For more information, visit the University of Manchester's official website.