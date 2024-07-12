 Study In UK: University Of Strathclyde Offers £6,000 Masters Scholarship For Physics
International students enrolling in the Department of Physics' postgraduate for the 2024–2025 academic year can apply for scholarships worth £6,000.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
University of Strathclyde |

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is offering an opportunity for new international students through its Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship for Physics.

Key Points of the Scholarship:

Scholarship Value: £6,000

Academic Year: 2024-25

No Separate Application Needed: All eligible offer holders will automatically receive the scholarship

Eligibility Criteria:

Must hold an offer of admission by July 31, 2024, for a full-time, taught masters degree in the Department of Physics.

Must not be receiving any other full scholarship, such as those from government offices or embassies.

Eligible to hold only one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde.

Must enroll in the 2024-25 academic year and continue to meet all eligibility criteria.

If an awardee defers their offer of admission to the following academic year, the scholarship will no longer be valid.

The scholarship cannot be used to pay for deposits; instead, it will be put straight towards the student's tuition. It is recommended that candidates check the university's official website for further updates.

