Study In UK: University Of Manchester Invites Indian Students To Apply For MA In Political Economy

University of Manchester |

The University of Manchester is now accepting applications from Indian students for their MA in Political Economy for the 2024 session. This programme offers an interdisciplinary curriculum focused on political economy.

Course Highlights:

The programme is offered by the Centre for the Study of Political Economy.

It draws on faculty from various departments within the Faculty of Humanities, including the School of Social Sciences, the School of Environment and Development, and the Alliance Manchester Business School.

Courses are sourced from multiple disciplines, providing students with a broad perspective on political economy topics.

Students must complete the core unit, "Theoretical Approaches to Political Economy," which covers classical and modern theories, along with fundamental concepts of the discipline.

The degree awarded is Master of Arts (MA), with a duration of one year.

Entry Requirements:

Candidates must have completed a minimum of a three-year degree and obtained a First Class (60%-80% bachelor’s degree) from a reputable university.

Both academic grades and the reputation of the institution where the qualification was earned are considered.

Applicants whose first language is not English must meet the following language requirements:

IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing, with no component score below 6.5.

TOEFL IBT score of 100 with 25 in writing and no component score below 22. The TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757.

Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no component score below 70.

For the pre-sessional English language course:

6 Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.5 overall with 6.5 in writing and no more than one sub-skill of 6.0.

10 Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.0 overall with 6.0 or above in each sub-skill.

Tuition Fee:

£27,500 per annum

Scholarships:

Several scholarships and bursaries are available for international students:

Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship: Awards for outstanding applicants.

Humanities Bicentenary Postgraduate Scholarship: £10,000 fee reduction for Indian students based on academic merit and personal profile.

Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme: £3,000 fee reduction for Manchester alumni who achieved a first-class bachelor's degree within the last three years and are progressing to postgraduate study.

Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships Plan (CSFP) General Scholarship.

For more detailed information on fees and funding, prospective students are encouraged to visit the university website.