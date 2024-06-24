Study In Australia: University Of Sydney Offers International Scholarships | Freepik

The University of Sydney has announced its International Scholarship program for eligible candidates, aimed at supporting outstanding academic achievers pursuing research degrees.

Scholarship Details:

The University of Sydney International Scholarship includes the Research Training Program (RTP) stipend, valued at $40,109 per annum as of 2024. This comprehensive scholarship not only covers living expenses but also provides coverage for overseas health expenses and offsets tuition fees entirely.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and research potential.

Eligible candidates include commencing or currently enrolled international students.

Applicants must hold an unconditional offer of admission or be currently enrolled in a master's by research or PhD programme at the University of Sydney.

Application Process:

New students applying for the RTP scholarship should complete their course application by the submission deadline to be considered automatically.

Current students must check the relevant submission deadlines (international or domestic) and submit a separate application by the stipulated deadline.

Prospective candidates are strongly advised to ensure that all required documents are submitted alongside their admission application by the deadline to be considered for the RTP scholarship.

RTP Scholarship Specifics:

The RTP scholarship is specifically for international students.

Applicants must apply for the RTP scholarship at the same time as applying for admission to their Higher Degree by Research (HDR) course.

It is crucial to submit all necessary supporting materials as specified on the Scholarships Office website to complete the application process.

Candidates for RTP scholarships are expected to enrol full-time in graduate research programmes. The scholarship is granted for up to 14 full-time research periods for doctoral studies in research. It covers up to seven research periods for master's-level research programmes.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the detailed eligibility criteria and application requirements on the university's official website to maximise their chances of securing this prestigious award.