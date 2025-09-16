Sweden To Implement Ban On Mobile Phones In Schools To Improve Security & Study Conditions

Ai-generated image | Grok

The Swedish government has announced a nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, aiming to improve security and study conditions for students, according to a report by The Guardian.The ban is for classes as well as breaks and after-school activities.

The new rule will come into effect in autumn 2026. From the next academic year, all schools and after-school clubs will be required to collect students' mobile phones at the start of the day and return them at the end.

The policy, which will affect students aged seven to 16, is part of a broader package of proposed measures announced by the government on Tuesday. In addition to the phone ban, the reforms will also include changes to the curriculum, grading system, and teacher training.

“What we are presenting today is a historic budget investment in schools and the biggest reform agenda in over 30 years,” Sweden’s new education and schools minister, Simona Mohamsson was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

The budget bill, which the government will submit next week, allocates 95m kronor (£7.52m) for 2026 and 100m kronor the following year to implement the phone ban, The Guardian reported.

Earlier last year, Norway set 15 as the minimum age for social media use. The government also accused tech companies of being "pitted against small children's brains."

