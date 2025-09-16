From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts

Lucknow: Education in Uttar Pradesh’s border districts is undergoing a major transformation with the rollout of smart classes and digital learning tools. Under the Vibrant Villages Program-2 and Operation Kayakalp, 229 schools across 198 villages in seven border districts—Bahraich, Balrampur, Kheri, Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Shravasti, and Siddharthnagar—have been upgraded. The initiative replaces floor mats and chalkboards with tablets, interactive screens, and ICT-based teaching methods.

Until 2017, classrooms in these regions were limited to blackboards and textbooks. Now, videos, digital exercises, and interactive content are enhancing both teaching and learning. Officials note that students grasp concepts faster and stay more engaged in digital classrooms.

The results are visible in exam performance. Children from these villages have excelled in Parakh assessments for grades 3 and 6, with education officials crediting smart classes and tablets for improved comprehension and retention. Authorities also expect reduced dropouts and higher enrollment rates in the coming years.

According to official figures, 152 schools are fully upgraded on all 19 parameters of quality education, ranging from safe drinking water and toilets to electricity and furniture. Another 30 schools meet 18 parameters, 42 meet 17, and 5 meet 16. Infrastructure development has gone hand in hand with digital integration, providing a comprehensive upgrade to education delivery.

Each school in all 21 blocks of these districts has also received two tablets for students. “We never imagined we’d get tablets like mobile phones in our village school,” said students, noting how they now read stories digitally and learn mathematics through interactive games.

Enrollment trends reflect the changing scenario. In 2024–25, total enrollment in border districts rose to 38.45 lakh, with Kheri leading at about 8.9 lakh students. Bahraich, Balrampur, and Siddharthnagar also reported improvements compared to the previous year.

Officials state that government programs, coupled with community awareness and improved infrastructure, are now beginning to show measurable results. With continued expansion of smart schools, border districts are witnessing a narrowing gap between rural classrooms and those in urban centers.