Study In UK: University Of Oxford Opens Ellison Scholarship Applications For 2025

The University of Oxford has opened applications for the Ellison Scholarship. Aspiring undergraduates can apply for the 2025 cohort until August 1, 2024, at 4 p.m. (UK time), as announced by the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT).

The Ellison Scholarship aims to recruit around twenty students globally each year. The programme provides full scholarships for undergraduate study at the University of Oxford. "The Ellison Scholars programme is looking for at least twenty candidates from around the world each year, who are passionate about solving humanity’s most serious problems. Scholars will fully commit to both their study at the University of Oxford and their ongoing project work with EIT," stated EIT.

Eligibility Criteria:

University Entry Requirement:

Must meet the university's English language requirements for the chosen undergraduate degree.

A high school leaving qualification, diploma, or certificate accepted by the University of Oxford.

Must meet the entry requirements, including minimum grade requirements, for the chosen undergraduate degree.

Alignment with EIT’s Vision:

Applicants need to demonstrate a deep understanding of global problems related to one of EIT’s four humane endeavours.

Must show outstanding aptitude in a relevant subject, a proven track record in problem-solving innovation, or advanced technology-related skills.

Selection Process:

Semi-finalists: Selected between September and October 2024. They prepare their University of Oxford applications, which are due by October 15, 2024.

University Offers: Semi-finalists who receive offers from the University of Oxford will be identified by January 2025.

Final Selection: Conducted by the EIT Faculty of Fellows between February and March 2025.

Ellison Scholars Announcement: Final selections will be announced by April 2025. Scholars will begin their studies at the University of Oxford in October 2025.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.