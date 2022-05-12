CFA Institute extends Student Accessibility with Four New Exam Centers in India

Mumbai: CFA Institute, the professional body for excellence and thought leadership in finance, has opened registrations for their upcoming February 2023 intake.

Moreover, with the rising demand to increase candidate accessibility and convenience, the institute will have 4 new exam centers in Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Guwahati for the CFA Program. These centers will take the total number of test center cities for the CFA exam to 16 across India and over 400 worldwide.



The recent CFA Institute Investor Trust survey showed that Indians place a high level of trust in the potential growth in job opportunities in the financial services sector. However, In the post-pandemic era, students, as well as professionals, are prioritizing safety, accessibility and ease of travel while accomplishing their life and career goals. Ease of accessibility to exam centers is expected to improve a candidate's journey through the program and reduce costs associated with travelling to take exams.



The CFA Charter continues to be the global gold standard for professionals aspiring to work in the investment management industry. We constantly work to make the CFA Program affordable, accessible, meritocratic, and relevant. During the pandemic, we moved our examinations to Computer-Based Testing from Paper-Based Exams and started offering examinations four times in a year. By expanding our test center network, we are taking one more step to bring the CFA Program within the reach of aspiring professionals and students in India, said Arati Porwal, Director of Society Relations at CFA Institute in India.



India has a robust banking, insurance and investment industry It has a diversified financial sector undergoing rapid expansion, both in terms of strong growth of existing financial services firms and new entities entering the market. With such rapid expansion, there is a growing demand for professionals with relevant competencies and high standards of ethics. The CFA Institute works closely with the industry and regulators to support an inclusive and secure financial services industry in India.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:59 PM IST