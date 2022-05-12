IIMB student juxtaposes 3 Idiots film cutouts against real locations, empathizes with movie

In the sprawling, stunning campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB), a student who recently graduated, Steven Rathod, traced the locations where the movie scenes of 3 idiots were filmed and blended cutout images with the architecture.

While touring the campus, the boy held a photograph of the scenes portrayed in the film at exact locations at varying angles.

When asked how or why Steven was inspired to do so, he said, "When I was studying at IIMB, it was a pretty hectic life. I was rewatching the movie 3 idiots one day and felt that students are living the scenes in some way or the other. Everyone here relates to several characters from the movie. I just wanted to juxtapose the scenes in the movies to the actual locations to add a flavor of filminess to our lives."

"If you properly go through the series, you will notice that it's a narrative right from the admission to the graduation."

He said that he related to the life of the characters in 3 idiots not only because of the hectic schedule or assignments but because he lived all emotions like happiness, nervousness, anxiety and jealousy.

"I relate to the movie in every way. The situation is just like a pressure cooker. We have case studies and assignments due almost every other midnight. Then, there are parties or hostel gatherings that continue till 4 am. There are business and cultural fests, too. Of course, there are placement seasons where we feel happy and sometimes jealous too of our friends, like in the movie. Just like the dialogue in the movie “jab dost fail ho to bura lagta hai, but vo first aye to aur bhi bura lagta hai’ kind of a thing. And yes, we also had a figure just like Virus," he said.

"I got the screen grabs printed and just went on a walk on the campus. Because I had lived on campus for more than a year, it was not difficult to identify the locations. I could stand there, hold the picture, set the frame, and click." he said.

Within 4- 5 hours and one hour of retouching, the graduate created a photo series from the movie, taking home not only the memories but somehow also the campus.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:02 PM IST