Centre reluctant to admit Ukraine-returned Indian students as Supreme Court set to hear plea on November 29

New Delhi: Supreme Court adjourned petitions on Tuesday, which urged to allow Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine to study in India, according to Live Law.

According to the report, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath will now hear the case on November 29 after the lawyers for the petitioners objected to the fact that Union did not serve upon them the latest affidavit dated for November 21.

"First to fourth year can't be accommodated in the Indian system because that will disrupt the Indian system of medical education. So, their accommodation has to be way of academic mobility ," said Additional Solicitor General Aiswarya Bhati, while adding that the government of India is willing to lend a helping hand to the students.

According to the official notification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) with regards to the Academic Mobility Programme (AMP), students can study in medical institutes in Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia, and Hungary. “The said "Academic Mobility Program" applies only to the medical colleges/ institutes located in the above-mentioned countries and the medical students are advised to adopt the mobility program accordingly,” the NMC notification had said on September 15 said.

The Centre has maintained its stand of not providing admission to Ukraine returnees since the Ukraine-Russia war. In September, Centre cited lack of provision by the NMC to not encourage the admissions of Ukraine returned Indian students.