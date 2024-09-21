Mumbai College's Aeromodelling Club Wins First Prize At Prestigious Drone Development Competition At 'SAE DDC 2024' In Chennai

Sardar Patel College of Engineering's Team W.A.V.E. celebrates their victory at SAE DDC 2024 in Chennai | File Photo

Mumbai: Students from Mumbai’s Sardar Patel College of Engineering secured the first rank in a prestigious aeromodelling competition. Team W.A.V.E. bagged the first price in overall performance and design report in the regular class category at the SAE DDC 2024 competition held in Chennai.

The official aeromodelling club of Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai, bagged the first rank at the drone development competition (DDC) 2024 organised by Society of Automotive Engineers.

SAE is an international technical body for knowledge dissemination and skill development of mobility professionals, students and faculty, with eight divisions and four sections across India.

The latest DDC 2024 was organised by SAEIndia Southern Section from August 29 to 31 at Chennai’s SRM Institute of Science and Technology. The competition included teams from various top-ranked institutions across the nation, showcasing their engineering skills and creativity in aeromodelling.

The objective of the competition was to lift the highest payload and included a technical inspection, presentation and flight round. Team W.A.V.E. SHOURYA’s aircraft VAYU had a stable and successful flight leading it to bag the first prize.

Over the past few years, SPCE W.A.V.E has been steadily ascending in national rankings in the SAE DDC competitions. Starting with an All India Rank (AIR) of 12 in 2018, the team improved to AIR 11 in 2019, AIR 8 in 2020, and reached a remarkable AIR 3 in 2022.

Most recently, in 2023, they secured an impressive AIR 4. In the past, the students have also participated in other competitions like the Boeing Vaccine aeromodelling competition qualifying in the top 30 teams in 2020 and the IIT-B Techfest Aero Vaccine Competition in 2021 securing AIR 2.

“This victory was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and skill of the team members and marks a significant achievement in the field of aeromodelling for their institution. We express our heartfelt gratitude to our faculty advisor Dr. R. S. Maurya, mentor and test pilot Dr. Sohrab Mistri and all the sponsors for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey. The team also looks forward to expanding their domain into other fields related to aeronautics and aerospace in the future,” a member of W.A.V.E said.