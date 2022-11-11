Indian students who left Ukraine can pursue studies in Russia, says Consul General

ANI

Chennai: Russia announced on Thursday that Indian students who fled Ukraine can continue their education there because the medical courses are the same in both nations. This development is a first for Indian students, since the Ukraine-Russia war began in February.

"Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as in Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They're most welcome in Russia," said Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev in Chennai.

Read Also With the return of Suella Braverman as UK Home Secretary, what lies ahead for Indian students

The Russian Consul General also highlighted how students keep going to Russia for studies and that it is an upward trend."As far as students are concerned, students keep going to Russia for studies. It is an upward trend. More and more students are applying for scholarships in Russia," the Russian diplomat said.

Numerous Indian students go to Russia and Ukraine each year to study medicine and other specialised fields.

When Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022, thousands of Indian medical students were left stranded with their futures hanging in the balance. A number of them were evacuated from Ukraine to India.