BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key Released For Classes 6-8; Check Details Here!

Get App
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 for Classes 6–8, held on July 19, 2024. Candidates can view and download the key from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view and obtain the answer key. It is worth noting that the results will be based on the final answer key. The solution key is available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

"Written (objective) competition re-examination (TRE-3.0) for classes 6-8 held on 19.07.2024 for appointment to the posts of teachers under Advertisement No. 22/2024 for Language, General Studies and Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit. And the objections received from the candidates on the displayed provisional answers of Mathematics and Science subjects were reviewed by a committee of subject experts. After review, the final model answers prepared by the committee of subject experts will be available on the Commission's website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 19.09.2024," read the official notification.

On July 19, 2024, the BPSC TRE 3.0 for Classes 6–8 was held. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 87,774 positions for primary, middle, secondary, and upper secondary teachers.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

