CBSE Unveils State-of-the-Art Video Recording Studio To Transform Digital Education

In a noteworthy development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled its state-of-the-art Video Recording Studio, marking a significant milestone in their continuous effort to enhance digital education and enrich the learning experience for teachers, students, and parents worldwide, as stated in their official announcement.

Accompanied by the heads of all departments under the Board's purview, the inaugural ceremony for the state-of-the-art Video Recording Studio took place today, June 27, 2024, at the Centre of Excellence, located in Delhi (East). The event was distinguished by the presence of eminent figures such as Shri Rahul Singh, IAS, Chairman of the CBSE; Shri Himanshu Gupta, IAS, Secretary of the CBSE; and Dr. Ram Shankar, Director (Training), underscoring the Board's dedication to advancing digital education and enriching the learning journey for educators, students, and parents on a global scale.

It is worth noting that the recently opened studio has state-of-the-art equipment, such as green screens, sophisticated audio systems, high definition cameras, and lighting arrangements designed by experts. The creation of excellent instructional videos for the PM eVidya CBSE DTH Channel and other CBSE channels and portals will be ensured by these facilities.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also officially released the results for the Class 10 and 12 revaluation process today, June 27, 2024. Students who applied for revaluation can view their results on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The initial results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 were announced on May 13, 2024, revealing a pass percentage of 93.60% for Class 10, showing a 0.48% increase compared to the previous year.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.