CBSE CTET 2024 Exam On July 7; Admit Cards To Be Out Soon

CTET Exam 2024: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit cards should be available soon. The date of the CTET 2024 exams is July 7, 2024. On the official website, ctet.nic.in, the admit cards will be made available. When the admit cards are released, candidates can simply view and download them from the aforementioned website.

The admit card will contain the candidate's information, including name, roll number, exam centre, exam date, and more.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the admit card link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the admit card and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

The candidates have been provided with the exam city slips by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who will be taking the test can download or view their exam city slips on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Upon downloading the exam city slip from the official website, candidates need to provide their personal details (birthdate, application number, and security pin) in the designated space. On the exam city slip, candidates will find details about the city where their exam centers are situated. It is imperative that candidates understand that the city intimation slip is not the exam admit card.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.