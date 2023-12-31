CBSE To Offer Psychological Counseling To Students & Parents From January 1

CBSE To Offer Psychological Counseling To Students & Parents | Representative image

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer the psychological counseling to students and parents starting from January 1, 2024 onwards. According to the press release issued by the central education board it will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from 1st January, 2024. The practical and theory paper exam dates have been set for January 1, 2024, and February 15, 2024, respectively.

Psychological counseling has been scheduled to support students during this time. In addition to this bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE official website www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE will provide the Tele-counselling voluntary and free-of-cost service, which will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The board further said that this year, a combined group of 65 individuals, including principals, trained counselors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools, as well as psychologists, are offering this service. Of these, 52 are based in India, with the remaining 13 counselors hailing from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat), and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah).

Read Also CBSE Releases Detailed Guidelines For 2023-24 Practical Exams

Guidelines for smooth conduct of practical exams

The board has recently released guidelines for students, parents, teachers, and schools to ensure that the upcoming practical examinations are conducted smoothly.

CBSE in its notice stated that it is the responsibility of parents and students to ensure that the schools' list of candidates accurately represents their fields of study.

The syllabus and the subjects for which practical exams will be held should be known to parents and students.

Provided that students adhere to the schedule, the Board will give them another chance to take the practical exams.

Pariksha pe charcha

CBSE a few days also organized an online webinar for principals, teachers, students and parents to share the participation modalities of the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 and the online MCQ competition being conducted at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2024.