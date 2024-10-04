 CBSE To Close LOC Submission Window Today: Schools Urged To Verify Candidate Data; Check Last-Minute Guidelines
Once submitted, subjects cannot be changed. LOC is mandatory for student registration. CBSE released FAQs to facilitate smooth submission and emphasised adherence to guidelines for accurate data.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close its window today, marking the final deadline for schools to submit their list of candidates. Previously, the board had also sent a reminder to schools, asking them to submit all accurate data, including student subjects.

Once submitted, subjects cannot be corrected, and students may choose to appear or not appear in the listed subjects for the main examination. CBSE will declare results according to its Examination Bye-Laws.

The board emphasised that subject changes can only be made after the main examinations, and students will be allowed to appear in the corrected subject in the Supplementary examinations. Schools have been directed to obtain a report confirming LOC submission as per the board's directions. To facilitate smooth LOC procedures, CBSE has also released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

The LOC submission process, which began on September 5, 2024, is mandatory for schools to register eligible students for the examinations. Only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC process will be allowed to appear for the examinations in the upcoming session. CBSE has clarified that no extensions will be granted beyond the October 4 deadline.

"For the session 2024-2025, the activity of submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC started on September 5, 2024 (Thursday) and the close on October 4, 2024 (Friday). Schools must complete the submission within the specified schedule as no extensions will be granted," CBSE noted earlier. 

Schools are advised to adhere to the guidelines to ensure accurate LOC data, crucial for effective planning and administration of the examinations.

