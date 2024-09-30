 School Take-Over: Adani Foundation Says Transfer Process Adhered To All Required Protocols & Approvals From CBSE, State Govt
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Adani Foundation |

Mumbai: Referring to reports about Adani Foundation taking over the management of Mount Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School in Cement Nagar, Chandrapur, the Foundation clarified on Monday that the transfer of management of the school owned by ACC Ltd was initiated as per the decision of the Carmel Education Society to discontinue managing the school.

Consequently, in June 2023, ACC Ltd accepted this decision and requested Adani Foundation, a non-profit organisation, to take over. The transfer process adhered to all required protocols, and approvals from the CBSE and the state government were duly obtained. The Adani Foundation officially assumed management in September 2024.

"The school has a great legacy but is in dire need of infrastructure augmentation. The Adani Foundation has already initiated several key improvements, including infrastructure development, enhanced teacher training, and student support services. The school is also working towards NABET accreditation, aiming to achieve this by 2025. As a non-profit institution, the Adani Foundation remains committed to reinvesting all resources back into the school for its continued growth and success," added the foundation.

