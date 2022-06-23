CBSE term 2 results to be released soon on cbseresults.nic.in.

Representative Image | ANI

Students who took the CBSE board term 2 exams are anxiously awaiting their class 10th results in light of the state board's announcement of the results for classes 10th and 12th.

The CBSE Class 10th term 2 results are anticipated to be made public online by the end of June or the first week of July 2022, according to the most recent reports. While class 12 students can anticipate receiving their results by July 2022, class 10 students should anticipate receiving their results around the first week of July.

The CBSE Classes 10th, 12th Board Result 2022 can be found on the organization's official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once it has been announced.

The decision about the weighting for terms 1 and 2 and the marking for absent students will also be made public in the near future. A large number of students are demanding a different evaluation method since the examination took place.

As the CBSE Term 2 2022 results close in, class 10 students have been found posting on Twitter with the hashtag BestofEitherTerms. They are demanding the board use their best scores, from Term 1 or Term 2 exams to prepare the results