'Best of Either Terms' CBSE students demand on Twitter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board is expected to announce the CBSE 10th term 2 results, 2022 soon. A large number of students are demanding a different evaluation method since the examination took place.

Class 10 students have been found posting on Twitter with the hashtag #BestofEitherTerms. They are demanding the board use their best scores in Term 1 and Term 2 exams to prepare the results. Being apprehensive about appearing for the exam offline after the pandemic, the students had asked for online exams as well. This plea was rejected by the supreme court.

Over 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams which began on 26th April. After the exams, ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ was trending all over social media. Students from all state boards joined in the trend. Asserting that 'Best of either terms subject wise' is the ideal approach to evaluating board results.

