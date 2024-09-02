 CBSE Releases Sample Papers For Skill Subjects For 10th, 12th Board Exams 2025
Main subject sample papers are expected to be released soon. Regularly checking the website is advised for updates.

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow At 11 am

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers for skill education subjects for the academic year 2024-25. These sample question papers are available for students in classes 9 to 12 and can be accessed on the official CBSE website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exams 2025 are advised to download the sample papers and review the details provided on the site.

The CBSE board exams are expected to be conducted in mid-February.

Currently, CBSE has released sample papers solely for skill education subjects, with the main subject sample papers anticipated to be released shortly. Over 30 lakh students eagerly await the sample papers for classes 10 and 12. Sources indicate that the board may release these papers either today or tomorrow. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link provided here to download the CBSE skill sample question papers 2024-25

To download the CBSE Skill Education Sample Papers 2024-25, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Click on the "Sample Question Paper" tab.

3. Select the "Skill Education" link.

4. You will be redirected to the page comprising CBSE sample question paper links for various subjects.

5. Select the relevant link to download the sample papers.

6. Along with the sample question paper, the marking scheme of the subject is also available.

7. Print the documents if needed.

Solving CBSE sample question papers is crucial for students to strengthen their preparations. It provides insights into the exam pattern, helps identify strengths and weaknesses, improves time management, boosts confidence, and enhances performance.

