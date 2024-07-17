CBSE Plans Biannual Class 12 Exams From 2026 Following NCFSE Recommendations: Report

CBSE | X

Following recommendations from the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), CBSE schools are reportedly planning to hold the Class 12 exams twice a year, starting in 2026. The Indian Express reports that the Ministry of Education has asked CBSE to draft a proposal for holding two board exams per year for students in Class 12 starting in 2026. Earlier, PTI had reported that the Ministry of Education suggested that biannual board exams might start in the academic year 2025-2026 to reduce student stress and provide more opportunities.



In the current CBSE curriculum, a Class 12 student takes the board exam once a year, in February or March. Reportedly, students will have the option of taking a second exam if they do not receive the required minimum passing score.

With no impact on the deadline for undergraduate admissions, the CBSE is currently working to modify the academic calendar to allow for a second round of board exams. The biannual board exams are designed to provide students with plenty of time and opportunities to perform well and maintain their highest scores. They are in line with the Ministry of Education's New Curriculum Framework (NCF).



According to earlier TOI reports, the new system of holding exams for Classes 10 and 12 twice a year would not be required. A student will have the option not to take the second round of exams if they are happy with their results from the first round. "The system aims to reduce stress for students who fear missing out on a single opportunity," the official told TOI.



The board aims to ensure that the students are not pressurised by the biannual board exams and hence will keep the option open for the students to choose. The merit list and final result will be determined by combining the best results from both exams.



The new National Education Policy 2020 includes recommendations to move away from high-stakes exams with extensive syllabi and towards biannual board exams to alleviate pressure on students.