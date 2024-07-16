Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow; Exam On July 28

Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 is set to be conducted on July 28, 2024. The admit cards for the same will be made available to the candidates from July 17, 2024. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the Keral SET 2024 exam will be download their admit card from the LBS Centre for Science and Technology's official website.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Exam Details

The exam is given twice a year throughout Kerala for 36 distinct subjects. For the SET exam, there will be two papers. Each paper will have an exam that lasts 120 minutes. Paper I is the same for every applicant. Part (A) covers general knowledge, and Part (B) covers teaching aptitude. Paper I consists of 60 questions for Parts A and B. Every question will receive a single mark.

Paper II will consist of a test tailored to the candidate's postgraduate (PG) area of expertise. With the exception of mathematics and statistics, each of the 120 questions in Paper II's subjects will be worth one mark. There will be 80 questions in math and statistics, each worth 1.5 marks.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Important Details To Note

The Kerala State Government has decided to hold the State Eligibility Test for candidates to be selected as higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers in VHSE in order to ensure the standards of teaching in the higher secondary course. According to the Special Rules in effect, passing the State Eligibility Test (SET) is a requirement for appointment as a Higher Secondary School Teacher in the State.

The syllabus that has been approved by the Board of Examinations serves as the basis for how the SET exam is administered. The LBS Centre for Science and Technology was given the task of conducting the State Eligibility Test by the Keralan government in 2002. The State Eligibility Test is a requirement for Kerala's Higher Secondary Schools to hire new teachers.