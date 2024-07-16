CUET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2024 Out: Check Exam Centre, Date, & Time

CUET UG Re-Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The CUET UG re-exam admit card 2024 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on July 19. This decision follows the identification of several discrepancies in the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024. Candidates can access their CUET admit cards on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

In response to grievances received by July 9, the NTA announced the re-examination for undergraduate admissions, notifying affected candidates of their subject codes via email.

To download the CUET UG hall ticket 2024, candidates need to visit cuetug.ntaonline.in and enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin as displayed on the screen. The NTA has emphasized the importance of verifying the presence of their photo, signature, and barcode on the admit card, stating that any missing element renders the admit card invalid.

The CUET re-exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Initially held from May 15 to 29 for approximately 13.48 lakh candidates, a retest was subsequently organized for over 1.5 lakh candidates who encountered difficulties during the initial exam period.

In light of recent controversies surrounding exams like UGC NET and NEET, candidates had urged the NTA to review and rectify the provisional answer key, citing numerous errors. The NTA invited challenges from candidates between July 7 to 9 and assured that subject experts would thoroughly review objections to finalize the answer key.

Candidates preparing for the CUET UG re-examination can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

1. Visit the official CUET UG 2024 website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ or cuetug.ntaonline.in.

2. Locate and click on the CUET UG admit card download link for 2024 displayed on the homepage.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin as shown on the screen.

4. Submit the entered login credentials.

5. The CUET UG admit card 2024 will appear on the screen.

6. Verify the details such as exam centre, photo, signature, and barcode.

7. Download and keep the CUET hall ticket safe for future reference.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.