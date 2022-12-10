CBSE releases notice on preparation for Class 10, 12 practical exams; here's what you need to know

Representational image |

New Delhi: A notice was released on December 10 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding preparations for practical exams of Class 10, 12, set to begin from January 1, 2023. The official notification on the same is available on cbse.gov.in.

The notification has laid out key things that schools have to ensure. One being that the school syllabus should be completed, while also having proper arrangements with regards to stocking of laboratories and identifying internal examiners. Schools also have to note that external examiners from the board will be conducting the class 12 practical exam.

All parents and students also have to be notified about the schedule, and the list of candidates should be carefully examined and cross-referenced with data from the online system by the schools. Before the actual date of the exam, the school acquired a sufficient number of practical answer books. The regional office must be contacted by the schools in the event of any problems.

The list of subjects chosen by the students should be cross-checked by them so that the list is accurate. The students should also know which subjects will have practical exams so they are prepared. The students should be sure to show up for the exam because they won't get another chance to take the practical portion. They should get in touch with their school if there is a problem.

As soon as the CBSE releases the instructions, regional offices will distribute them to the schools. They should make sure that practical examinations are finished on time, that all external examiners are chosen before practical exams begin, and that all practical answer sheets are handed to the schools before the exam starts.