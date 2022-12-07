CBSE exam dates 2023: When, where and how to check class 10, 12 time tables?

Representative Photo

New Delhi: As the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the 2023 exams schedule for the annual ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams, which will start on February 27 and February 13, respectively, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 timetable is awaited.

Students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 timetables at cbse.gov.in, which will be announced soon by the board. The exam will be conducted on February 15, 2023.

CBSE exam timetable for class 10, 12; here's how to check

Go to cbse.gov.in to access the CBSE's official website.

Tap the "Main website" tab on the home page.

The academic CBSE website will appear on screen.

To view the schedule for the CBSE 2023 board exams, click on the corresponding link.

Timetable for CBSE Classes 10 or 12 will show up on the screen.

Download the PDF of the CBSE schedule.