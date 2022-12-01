CISCE declares ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam 2023 dates; read details here

Representational image | (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The schedule for the 2023 exams has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which oversees the annual ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams. The second semester exams for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 will start on February 27 and February 13, respectively. On its official website, cisce.org, the Council has published the schedule for the CISCE board exam in 2023.

The board also announced the CISCE schedule for 2023 and that the ICSE and ISC results for 2023 would be released in May of 2023. According to the official announcement, the ICSE (Class 10) board exams will begin on February 27 with the first English Language - English paper 1 and conclude on March 29, 2023, with the Biology - Science paper 3. The date sheet includes the start time and number of hours for the exam.

The English Language - English paper 1 test will begin the ISC (Class 12) board exams on February 13, and the Environmental Science paper will be the last on March 31, 2023. The board tests will last for three hours. 15 minutes will be allocated for reading the question paper in addition to the time allotted for writing the paper in Classes 10, and 12.

The CISCE has also provided a number of guidelines for students taking the ICSE and ISC exams. Five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the subject's examination, the Council has instructed candidates to take their seats in the examination hall or room.

"A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late," CISCE said in its official statement.

To avoid any inconveniences, students can follow the CISCE exam day guidelines. A candidate who is caught using unethical tactics will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and may be immediately removed from the examination hall/room and denied admission to additional exam papers.