JEE Mains 2023: Exam dates to be announced this week; read details here

Representational image | PTI

The Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (JEE) dates will be announced this week by the National Testing Agency (NTA), possibly by December 2, Careers 360 has reported.

The JEE Mains 2023 sessions 1 and 2 will be conducted in January and April of next year, respectively. The application process for the January session will also be completed in December 2022.

Candidates can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in., wherein they can fill the application form with details and upload documents for the same. Candidates can then proceed to pay the fees and click on submit option, once done with the entire process.

Read Also XAT 2023 to close applications tomorrow; learn to apply

Candidates can download and take a print out of the application form. For JEE Main 2023, a plus two (Class 12) pass certificate in Physics and Math is the minimal requirement.

Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2023 exam to BTech and BArch courses by IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other Government funded technical institutes.