XAT 2023 to close applications tomorrow; learn to apply

Jamshedpur: Applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 are to be closed tomorrow by the Xavier School of Management, on Nomber 30 on the official XAT website- xatonline.in.

The scores of the XAT will be valid for MBA/PGDM admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes(XAMI).

XAT is to be administered in 80+ cities throughout the country on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools nationwide recognise these exam scores.

How to Apply for XAT 2023:

Register yourself on the XAT official website: xatonline.in Verify your email ID Proceed to fill XAT Application form online Upload the documents required Pay application fees Submit your application form