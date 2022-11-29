XAT 2023 to close applications tomorrow; learn to apply

e-Paper Get App
XAT is to be administered in 80+ cities throughout the country on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 are to be closed tomorrow by the Xavier School of Management, on Nomber 30 on the official XAT website- xatonline.in.

The scores of the XAT will be valid for MBA/PGDM admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes(XAMI).

XAT is to be administered in 80+ cities throughout the country on January 8, 2023, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools nationwide recognise these exam scores.

How to Apply for XAT 2023:

  1. Register yourself on the XAT official website: xatonline.in

  2. Verify your email ID

  3. Proceed to fill XAT Application form online

  4. Upload the documents required

  5. Pay application fees

  6. Submit your application form

